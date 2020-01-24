Team GB will drop four places in the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics later this year, according to an analysis company Gracenote.

Great Britain finished second behind the United States in Rio with a total of 67 medals.

The analysis looked at teams performances since Rio and concluded that Team GB will win 42 medals this time around, 25 fewer than they achieved four years ago.

Despite UK Sport recently saying they were 'quietly confident' that the 67 medal haul from Rio would be surpassed, Gracenote said expectations had been lowered in artistic gymnastics, rowing and track cycling.

At the Rio Games, those three sports alone accounted for almost a third - 22 out of 67 of GB's medals - but it is predicted they will only produce eight podium places in Tokyo.

The company also made predictions prior to the 2016 Games, projecting a fifth place finish with 16 gold and a total of 48 medals for Team GB.