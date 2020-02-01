The Super Bowl is always one of the biggest and most watched sporting events of the year.

And this year is no different as the two best NFL teams in the US come together to determine who are this year's champions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the hotly-anticipated 54th edition of the Super Bowl.

Where is it?

Super Bowl LIV is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What time does it start?

The Super Bowl kicks off at 11:30pm GMT on Sunday, February 2.

What channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm to 5am GMT.

Alternatively, for people who do not have a Sky subscription, you can buy an NFL Game Pass for £9.99.

Who is performing at half-time?

This year's half-time show will see both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take to the stage.

How did San Francisco and Kansas City reach the Super Bowl?

San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to win the NFC Championship and reach the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Kansas defeated the slayers of the New England Patriots in the Tennessee Titans, winning 35-24 to advance to the biggest game of the season.

More from NFL

Who is Katie Sowers?

Katie Sowers will make history by becoming the first female and first openly gay coach at a Super Bowl.