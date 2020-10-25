Tampa Bay Rays tie World Series with 8-7 walk-off victory
5:28am, Sun 25 Oct 2020
The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an incredible 8-7 walk-off victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers to even the World Series 2-2.
Up 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers gave up an implausible two runs off a single from Brett Phillips.
Los Angeles bobbled the ball twice, allowing Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena to reach home and clinch the series-tying win for Tampa Bay.
Arozarena was sensational at the plate for Tampa Bay, picking up a home run and three hits from four at-bats, while Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias earned nine strike-outs.