Tampa Bay Rays tie World Series with 8-7 walk-off victory

By NewsChain Sport
5:28am, Sun 25 Oct 2020
The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an incredible 8-7 walk-off victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers to even the World Series 2-2.

Up 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers gave up an implausible two runs off a single from Brett Phillips.

Los Angeles bobbled the ball twice, allowing Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena to reach home and clinch the series-tying win for Tampa Bay.

Arozarena was sensational at the plate for Tampa Bay, picking up a home run and three hits from four at-bats, while Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias earned nine strike-outs.

