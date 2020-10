Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns to maintain perfect start

The Pittsburgh Steelers roared to 5-0 for the season with an emphatic 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

James Conner ran 101 yards over 20 carries and scored the first touchdown of the day, while Chase Claypool and Benny Snell also got over the line.

Their evening was only soured by a knee injury suffered by inside linebacker Devin Bush.

Star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers faced off as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did battle in Florida.

Rodgers was picked off twice in quick succession as the Packers let a 10-0 lead slip and the Bucs put 28 points on in the second quarter in a 38-10 win.

Derrick Henry racked up a career-high 264 yards and scored the overtime touchdown which gave the Tennessee Titans a 42-36 comeback win over the Houston Texans.

The New York Giants and head coach Joe Judge scraped their first win of the season 20-19 against Washington at MetLife Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons also grabbed their first win, and their first under interim coach Raheem Morris, by beating the Minnesota Vikings 40-23.

The Denver Broncos’ Brandon McManus kicked as many field goals as he had all season, six, in an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers were beaten 23-16 by the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts were 31-27 winners over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens edged past the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 and the Detroit Lions sank the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-16.

The New York Jets continued their slump with a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins while the Los Angeles Rams had a late surge but the San Francisco 49ers won 24-16.

Jimmy Garoppolo had three TDs in the first half as the Niners opened up a 21-6 lead but a Jared Goff score brought the Rams to within eight with four minutes left on the clock as San Francisco held on for the win.