New York Giants throw away big lead in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz led his team to the win
Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz led his team to the win - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
5:42am, Fri 23 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the last five minutes to edge out the New York Giants 22-21.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, with one including a pinpoint pass to Boston Scott from 18-yards as the Eagles moved to the top of the NFC East.

New York were in prime position to get the win and a 2-6 record would have put them in contention in the division with the other sides having equally poor records.

Sterling Shepard’s TD with 6:17 left on the clock gave the Giants a 21-10 lead before they capitulated.

A dropped pass by Evan Engram stalled a New York drive and Wentz connected with Scott for his second touchdown of the night to seal the comeback.

Sign up to our newsletter

Gridiron

NFL

PA