MLS coach Thierry Henry’s frustrated touchline shouting goes viral

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry looks on as his team lose to Nashville - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
14:05pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
Thierry Henry delighted football fans on social media after his vocal touchline management style was picked up by microphones.

The Montreal Impact manager and former Arsenal star could be heard micro-managing his players from the edge of the pitch during the MLS fixture against Nashville SC.

“Can we get a mic check on coach Thierry Henry?” the MLS Twitter account posted.

The 1998 World Cup winner came across highly critical of his players as a result, bawling instructions such as “Can you pass it one touch? Then why don’t you do it?!”

Henry continued in a similar vein, yelling “Don’t blame anyone else! You turned the wrong way!” as well as “Can you go behind him? not in front of him, that’s not football”, and “No! On the ground! Amar, on the ground, that’s an easy one!”

It was clearly a frustrating experience for the man who won two Premier League titles with Arsenal and the Champions League with Barcelona, with his players apparently unable to live up to his high expectations as they were beaten 1-0.

