Lamar Jackson returns to seal Ravens win over Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
5:18am, Tue 15 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Baltimore and Cleveland shared 20 points in the last two minutes but it was the Ravens who defeated divisional rivals the Browns 47-42 on Monday.

Lamar Jackson had already scored one passing touchdown and two on the ground as the Ravens entered the final quarter 34-20 up in Ohio.

But their quarterback left the game early in the fourth with cramps and a Baker Mayfield 21-yard pass and five-yard rushing touchdown tipped the scales in favour of the Browns 35-34.

But Baltimore were not beat and Jackson emerged from the sidelines, his first play a 44-yard pass to Marquise Brown for a lead which was wiped when the Browns responded with a 75-yard drive less than a minute later.

Again, Baltimore regrouped and Jackson led a six-play 38-yard drive to put Justin Tucker inside field goal range, with the kicker true from 55 yards to seal the win and a safety on a lateral play ensuring the five-point margin.

Sign up to our newsletter

Gridiron

NFL

PA