Houston Texans give thanks to Deshaun Watson after Detroit Lions demolition

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
22:12pm, Thu 26 Nov 2020
Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes as the Houston Texans marked Thanksgiving with a dominant 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Texans pulled away after a penalty-ridden first half, with Will Fuller also starring with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions’ defeat sunk their season to a 4-7 win-loss record and heaped more pressure on their under-fire coach Matt Patricia.

