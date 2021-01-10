Buffalo Bills claim first play-off win in 25 years as Hail Mary batted down

The Buffalo Bills claimed their first victory in the post-season since 1995 in a tense wild-card game with the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and rushed for another in the 27-24 win, which went right down to the final seconds as Colts quarterback Philip Rivers desperately tossed a Hail Mary that was batted away by Bills safety Micah Hyde.

The Bills were playing in front of a limited number of 6,700 fans, with spectators allowed at the game for the first time this season, and many will be hoping to secure tickets when Buffalo host a divisional-round game next weekend.

Tom Brady got the win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not before he was upstaged by his almost-unknown opposite number.

The veteran was probably one of the only Tampa Bay players familiar with Washington back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who once sat way back behind Brady in the practice squad of the New England Patriots.

Alex Smith’s injury earlier on Saturday saw Heinicke called into Washington’s side at FedExField, where he scrambled for a touchdown and scored another with an arm that also racked up 306 yards through the air.

But Brady’s experience was too much, as the 43-year-old steadily guided the Bucs to a 31-23 victory and their first play-off win since they won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2002 season.

The Los Angeles Rams were too strong for NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks, who they downed 30-20 in a game dominated by defence.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson could not get started and the day was lost in the fourth quarter when Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam forced a fumble from a punt return which gave his side the ball on the Seahawks’ 36-yard line.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, on for John Wolford who left the field after taking a solid hit in the first quarter, then pitched the ball to Robert Woods for a touchdown which moved the sheet to 30-13 before Seattle finished with a consolation score.