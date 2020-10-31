World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and WNBA star Sue Bird announce engagement
US World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and WNBA superstar Sue Bird have announced their engagement after four years together.
The pair publicly revealed they had been dating in July 2017 having initially met at the Rio Olympic Games the previous year.
And now they have finally taken the next step together after confirming their engagement on Friday night.
Bird posted a photo on Instagram of Rapinoe on one knee while putting a ring on the basketball legend’s finger.
Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup-winning soccer player with the US national team.
The 35-year-old was also named The Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019 after collecting both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the World Cup earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and 11-time WNBA All-Star.
The Seattle Storm point guard has also won four successive Olympic gold medals with the US national team, a run which has seen them remain unbeaten at the Olympic Games since 2002.
Rapinoe publicly came out as gay eight years ago, but Bird did not reveal she was a lesbian until she confirmed she was dating Rapinoe in 2017.
For many years Rapinoe has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights as well as gender equality, a move which has seen her spearhead a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation in the hope of achieving pay parity with the men’s team.