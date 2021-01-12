World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper set to join Manchester City
World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper is reportedly in talks with Manchester City to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.
The US star, 27, currently plays at National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage. It’s unclear if she will remain at the club for their 2021 season or if she will sign a deal with City before it begins in April.
As well as winning the World Cup, Dahlkemper has SheBelieves Cup, NWSL and NWSL Shield titles under her belt.
The move, reported by The Athletic, would see City bag their third World Cup winner after they signed Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis last summer.
City also added Champions League winners Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood and bright England prospect Chloe Kelly to their outfit last year.
Since signing the stars City have won the Women’s FA Cup, reached the last 16 of the Champions League and are currently fourth in the Women’s Super League.