Washington Spirit sign Japan international Saori Takarada in two-year deal

Takarada has joined the NWSL club (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
23:52pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
Washington Spirit have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League season by signing Japan’s Saori Takarada.

The forward, 20, is joining from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka Sakai Ladies on a two-year contract.

Her first appearance for Spirit could take place in the Challenge Cup, starting in April, just two months after players return to their clubs for pre-season, with the regular NWSL season starting in May.

Spirit head coach Richie Burke said: “Bringing another young international player of Saori’s quality to the Spirit for our 2021 season was a huge priority for our club and being able to get this deal done at this time of year has been absolutely brilliant."

Spirit also re-signed co-captain Tori Huster this week and are rumoured to be making a trade deal with the Utah Royals to acquire two-time World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara.

