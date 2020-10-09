Vlatko Andonovski announces 27-strong squad for US training camp including ten uncapped players
US soccer head coach Vlatko Andonovski has revealed his players for the 27-strong camp which will run from October 18-28 in Colorado.
Among experienced players like Portland Thorns’ Becky Sauerbrunn, Andonovski has named ten uncapped players including OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer and Chicago Red Stars’ Sarah Gorden.
All players who have moved to England to play this season, such as Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan, will not attend due to quarantine concerns.
Also not included are Carli Lloyd, Mallory Pugh and Adrianna Franch through injury, Julie Ertz won’t be involved due to a family commitment and Megan Rapinoe has opted out over injury concerns.
Andonovski said: “We want to reward players who have done well for their clubs and give them a chance to step up and perform in our environment. We have a lot of uncapped players and a few who have had the chance to earn a few caps, but we know that deepening our player pool is important as we head into 2021.
“For this camp, it just did not make sense for the players in Europe to leave their club environments, where they are getting quality training games, as they are just starting to get settled.
“But this opens up the important opportunity for other players to step up and show if they can contribute to the National Team during our run to the Olympics.”
Full training camp
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Forwards: Bethany Balcer (OL Reign), Mia Fishel (UCLA), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Kealia Watt (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)
Midfielders: Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Catarina Macario (Stanford), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Naomi Girma (Stanford), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars) Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)