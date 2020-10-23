World Cup winner Crystal Dunn joins Portland Thorns FC
US World Cup winner Crystal Dunn has joined National Women’s Soccer League club Portland Thorns FC in a complicated three-way trade deal.
Dunn is moving from North Carolina Courage who she has been playing for since 2018 and won the NWSL title twice.
The first deal took place between Courage and OL Reign who traded Dunn for goalkeeper Casey Murphy and a reported $140,000 in allocation money.
The second trade was between Reign and Thorns, with Reign giving Thorns Dunn in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, an international roster spot and a 2022 first-round draft pick.
Gavin Wilkinson, Thorns FC general manager said: “We are delighted to add a world-class player to an already talented group.
"Crystal has proven herself on the international level and been a dominant player in the NWSL for many years. Her professionalism and presence will reinforce and add to the strong culture we have in this club.”
Dunn has previously played for Washington Spirit and Women’s Super League club Chelsea. Throughout her time in the NWSL she has played 89 games and scored 32 goals.
While for the US she has 105 caps and 24 goals.
Thorns fans won’t see Dunn in action for the side until 2021 as all the soccer action has been wrapped up for this year.