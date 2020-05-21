US soccer star Megan Rapinoe says ‘I expected us to win the World Cup but not for me to get the Golden Boot’
US soccer captain Megan Rapinoe has said she did not expect to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup last summer.
Rapinoe not only won the title with her team but she also won the award for most goals at the tournamant in France with six.
She told Forbes: "I expected to play an important role, and I expected us to win.
“I remember in the locker room before our game against Thailand, I looked at Alex (Morgan) and Tobin Heath, and said, ’with our front line, someone here has to win the Golden Boot’. But, no, I didn’t expect it to be me.”
The World Cup win was a back-to-back title victory for the US and the side won the SheBelieves Cup in March, and Rapinoe was clear as to the reason why.
"Honestly, I think it’s the culture, and the mindset that our work is never done.
"Even in winning the World Cup, we want to win the next one, then the Olympics, and then every game after that.
“We focus on that and not just winning and saying, ’OK, we did it!’ To us, our job is never done and there’s an insatiable desire to be great.”