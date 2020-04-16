US soccer star Alex Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco have donated 1,500 meals to a food charity in America.

The couple, who married in 2014, highlighted the growing number of Americans who are without food due to the pandemic in a video uploaded to social media.

Carrasco says: "With millions of people affected by Covid-19, the hunger crisis in America continues to be a massive issue.

"Food banks across the nation are overwhelmed and the dire reality is that millions of kids and families have no idea where their next meal is coming from.

"Because of that we've decided to join up and support Pinoe's (Megan Rapinoe) and Sue's [Bird] awesome initative Hunger Not Impossible by donating 1,500 meals to the LA community."