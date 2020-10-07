US Soccer announces a Jill Ellis Scholarship Fund to help women in coaching
US Soccer have launched a Jill Ellis Scholarship Fund and a SheChampions Mentorship programme to help women in coaching.
The governing body have said this will help them hit their goal of doubling the number of elite professional female coaches by 2024.
They decided to create the fund after their World Cup win in 2019 and as Ellis announced she was stepping down they have said they wanted ‘to support, honor and celebrate her extraordinary legacy’.
The SheChampions Mentorship will see candidates who are pursuing their ‘A’ licence share monthly calls with their mentor, have the opportunity to ask them any questions and if possible have an in person event around the time of the SheBelieves Cup.
US Soccer have said the list of mentors include Ellis, Under-20 USWNT head coach Laura Harvey, long-time college coach Lesle Gallimore, assistant coach on the 1991 and 1999 Women’s World Cup champions Lauren Gregg and legendary UNC head coach Anson Dorrance.
Ellis said: “Every year we ask, ‘why do we not have more females in coaching? Why are the percentages so disproportionate’?
“We want to stop asking and commit to change the ratio and significantly grow those numbers. With the amazing group of people we have involved in both these programs, I know we will make a significant positive impact on a lot of young female coaches.”
Ellis stepped down from her role as the US’ head coach last year after winning back-to-back World Cups with the team.