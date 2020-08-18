US international Jessica McDonald re-signs for North Carolina Courage
World Cup winner Jessica McDonald has re-signed for National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage.
The deal will see the forward remain at Courage until 2021.
Head coach Paul Riley said: “Jessica is a rare breed in today’s modern game and continues to improve and evolve as she gets older.
“She’s a bonafide striker in the league who plays both sides of the ball and understands the intricacies of how forwards run. It’s a great signing for the club.”
McDonald joined Courage in 2017 and has since scored 20 goals for the club.
"We are extremely pleased to bring back Jessica in 2021 as she is an experienced veteran in the NWSL and a fantastic leader,” added North Carolina Football Club President and General Manager Curt Johnson.
“We are thrilled that she has chosen to extend her time with the NC Courage as she is one of the Club’s all-time greats.”