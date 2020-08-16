Sky Blue FC player Nahomi Kawasumi on loan to Japanese side INAC Kobe
National Women’s Soccer League club Sky Blue FC have announced midfielder Nahomi Kawasumi has gone on loan to Japanese side INAC Kobe.
The deal will run from August 15 to December 31.
Kawasumi, who joined Blue in 2019, has played for Kobe in the past. She signed a deal with them in 2006 but left in 2016 to join NWSL side OL Reign. She also spent a loan spell with the side in 2014.
She said: "I would really appreciate it if you could continue to support me in Japan. I will leave NJ for a bit but I am thinking of you the whole time.
"I know we are all going through some tough times right now because of Covid-19 but please take good care of yourself and I look forward to seeing you all at our home stadium next season."
Kawasumi is the latest in a whole host of NWSL stars who have gone on loan recently as it is unclear when the league will return.