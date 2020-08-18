Rose Lavelle set to join Man City as OL Reign acquire her NWSL playing rights
US international Rose Lavelle is set to join team-mate Sam Mewis at Manchester City.
The signing, rumoured for a few weeks, is expected to be confirmed by City this week aftera complicated deal which sees National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign acquire her playing rights from Washington Spirit.
This means on her return to the American league she would play for Reign.
In return, Spirit will receive $100,000 in allocation money, Reign’s first draft pick in the 2022 season and additional funds depending on Lavelle’s future in the league.
Reign said they had made the deal with the knowledge that Lavelle would be signing for a club outside the NWSL with ‘immediate effect’.
OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti said: “We all know that Rose is a special player, so for me this is a chance we had to take.
"I very much hope that we will have the chance to work with Rose in the future, and I am excited about supporting her as she works to achieve her destiny as one of the best players in the world.”
Lavelle won the World Cup with the US last summer, scoring in the final against The Netherlands.
Many NWSL players have signed overseas or gone on loan as it is not known when the league will return.