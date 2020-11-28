A spectacular goal from Manchester City’s Rose Lavelle helped the US to a 2-0 win against the Netherlands.

The friendly in Breda, Holland was the Americans’ first outing since March and extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 32 games.

Both sides had early chances but it was Lavelle’s screamer that broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

They continued to work the Dutch at the start of the second half, creating holes in the hosts’ midfield which lead to Houston Dash’s Kristie Mewis, who was playing for the US for the first time since 2014, being given a perfect opportunity to double her team’s lead.

She finished off after finding herself in a one-on-one with Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal, only her second goal and seven years after her first.

In the last 20 minutes of the game The Netherlands tried to get back into the match but were lacking fire power, especially as star Vivianne Miedema couldn’t play due to injury.

The match brought a close to The Netherlands’ unbeaten streak as they had not lost a game since the World Cup final in 2019 when they lost 2-0 again to the US.

Kristie Mewis is congratulated for her goal by Alex Morgan and her sister Sam (PA Images)

US manager Vlatko Andonovski was delighted with Lavelle’s goal.

He said: "Our assistant coach Milan Ivanovic spent a lot of time with her in individual sessions working on that exact move and exact shot in that same exact spot.

“The fact that she was able to soak up the information and implement it in a game and against an opponent like the Netherlands just makes me happy because it tells us how coachable she is and as good as she is.”

It was the last game of the year for the US, while the Netherlands still have a Euro qualifier to play against Kosovo next month, despite already qualifying for the tournament.