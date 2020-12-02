Racing Louisville sign Swedish midfielder Freja Olofsson ahead of debut season in NWSL
Swedish midfielder Freja Olofsson is heading to the US after signing for Racing Louisville FC ahead of their debut season in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The 22 year-old youth international is currently training with her national side’s under-23 squad, and will join Louisville on a two-year contract from Sweden’s top-flight club KIF Örebro.
On her signing, she said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this new club, and I consider the move as a great step in my career that will take my game to the next level.
“I’m impressed by everything I've seen so far, and I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and to start training under Christy Holly. I can’t wait to get started and build something great together with everyone involved in Racing Louisville FC.”
Louisville boss Holly added: "Freja's a very dynamic central midfielder who can cover ground.
“We feel her physical attributes fit the profile of the type of player that will be successful here.”
She will join the likes of US World Cup winners Christen Press and Tobin Heath, who both return to the NWSL for the new season from Manchester United.
The NWSL 2021 season is due to begin in mid-April.