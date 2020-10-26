Racing Louisville FC sign Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato as their first players
New National Women’s Soccer League club Racing Louisville FC have announced their first two players - Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato.
Racing join the US league in the 2021 season and will be confirming more players in their expansion draft on November 12.
McCaskill comes from Chicago Red Stars and has also played for Australian w-league side Sydney FC who she won the league title with in 2019.
Nagasato, who won the World Cup in 2011 with Japan, is also joining from Red Stars but has recently been on loan to Japanese men’s club Hayabusa Eleven where she made history as the first woman ever to play for them.
Racing’s coach Christy Holly said: “Both players bring a wealth of talent to our organization and will be influential on and off the field.
"We feel that they both possess a combination of hunger and experience that's instrumental as we lay the foundation to what we feel will be a very exciting and talented team for the 2021 NWSL season and beyond.”
As well as acquiring Nagasato and McCaskill, Racing also got an extra international slot for the 2021 and the 2022 season as well as Red Stars’ first draft pick in 2021.
In return for the deal, Red Stars received protection from Racing’s expansion draft meaning Racing cannot poach anymore players from the Red Stars.
The 2021 NWSL season does not yet have a start date.