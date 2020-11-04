Racing Louisville FC add Cheyna Matthews to their roster ahead of the expansion draft
Racing Louisville FC have signed another star ahead of their expansion draft next week.
The new National Women’s Soccer League club have bagged Jamaican international Cheyna Matthews from Washington Spirit.
Matthews is currently pregnant with her second child, due in December but has already expressed her excitement about getting back on the pitch.
She said: “All along, I’ve had every expectation of coming back to play in 2021. I’ve been very active. Whenever I’m feeling well enough to train, that’s when I want to be there and start building with the team.”
Matthews is the third player announced by Racing as Chicago Red Stars’ Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato signed on the dotted line last week.
Racing will have an expansion draft on November 12 to select their playing squad.
The official start date for the 2021 season has not yet been announced.