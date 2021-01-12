Rachel Daly returns to Houston Dash after loan spell at West Ham
England international Rachel Daly has returned to Houston Dash following a loan spell at Women’s Super League club West Ham.
Daly joined the Hammers in September after a successful season with Dash where they picked up their first trophy, the Challenge Cup.
She said: "Can’t thank this fantastic club, staff and girls enough for having me and letting me into the irons family! It’s been an absolute pleasure.
“And to the fans - I wish I could of met more of you! But keep supporting - this team has a bright future!”
Daly’s move back to the States means she will be available for the National Women’s Soccer League season as pre-season training begins next month.
The NWSL will then see a return of the Challenge Cup in April with the regular season starting in May.
West Ham have also lost another player in Ruby Grant as she has is going to study at the University of North Carolina.
While they have lost two stars the Hammers did manage to permanently sign Australian international Emily van Egmond following her loan spell.