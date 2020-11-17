Portland Thorns keeper Bella Bixby urges fans to not see family at Thanksgiving
Portland Thorns FC keeper Bella Bixby has encouraged fans to not spend time with family at Thanksgiving in a bid to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.
Bixby tweeted: "Having conversations with family about missing thanksgiving or changing holiday plans is hard. But we all owe it to each other to keep our families safe.
"The amount of disregard I’ve seen is disheartening. I don’t know when people stopped caring. Stay home."
The message from Bixby is one shared by President elect Joe Biden, who also said Americans should reduce their interactions.
He added that if gatherings do go ahead then masks and social distancing should be in place.
US cases now stand at 11.3 million with almost 250,000 deaths.