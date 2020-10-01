Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair scores hat-trick in comfortable win over OL Reign
The rescheduled Fall Series match between Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign proved to be worth the wait as Thorns put on a superb display in their 4-1 win.
The match, which had been postponed due to poor visibility because of wildfires, saw Thorns’ captain Christine Sinclair claim the third hat-trick of her time at the club.
But it took a while to break the deadlock with Sinclair opening her account in the 40th minute.
Lindsey Horan delivered a pin-point pass to the edge of the box where Sinclair connected with a first-time effort to put her side ahead.
Thorns then won a penalty five minutes into first half added time when Simone Charley was brought down and Sinclair sent Reign keeper Michelle Betos the wrong way from the spot.
The hosts came out the blocks firing in the second half and Rocky Rodriguez scored her first ever Thorns goal in the 57th with an incredible volley from inside the box to make it 3-0.
Reign then pulled one back in the 70th minute through Bethany Balcer as she headed in a cross from Shirley Cruz.
But Sinclair was destined to have the last word and after another assist from Horan, finished off a neat move to complete her hat-trick in the 74th minute.
Thorns will next play in the National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series on October 3 against Utah Royals, while Reign will take to the pitch once more on October 10 for a re-match against Thorns.