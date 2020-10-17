Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley says ‘cancer happen to anyone’
Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley says she wants to spread the message that cancer ‘can happen to anyone’ after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
She delayed her visit to the doctor as she thought she wouldn’t be at risk but is now raising awareness.
She told Outsports: “I think it is important for me for people to know that nobody is immune to everything, and it can happen to anyone. It can happen to athletes, young people, healthy people. That’s the message I want to get across.
“I always wanted to be honest about what was happening, what I was going through, especially also knowing that it can help someone else, or many others as well.
"From a health perspective, recognize your body, because nobody knows it better than you do, and trust your gut and intuition, and go to the doctor early and often.”