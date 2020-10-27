OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer to train with Champions League holders Lyon

Balcer will train with Lyon after US camp is over
Balcer will train with Lyon after US camp is over - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
13:09pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

OL Reign star Bethany Balcer has said she will be going to train with French giants Lyon when the US national camp is over.

Balcer was called up to US head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s October camp, which ends on October 28.

She wrote on Twitter: "national team camp has been super fun and an incredible opportunity to learn and grow. once camp is over, i will be heading to FRANCE to train with OL!! 

“so freaking excited to head over into an incredible football environment and continue to develop my game!”

Lyon’s parent company bought Reign before the start of the 2020 season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Bethany Balcer

OL Reign

Lyon

National Women's Soccer League