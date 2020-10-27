OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer to train with Champions League holders Lyon
13:09pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
OL Reign star Bethany Balcer has said she will be going to train with French giants Lyon when the US national camp is over.
Balcer was called up to US head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s October camp, which ends on October 28.
She wrote on Twitter: "national team camp has been super fun and an incredible opportunity to learn and grow. once camp is over, i will be heading to FRANCE to train with OL!!
“so freaking excited to head over into an incredible football environment and continue to develop my game!”
Lyon’s parent company bought Reign before the start of the 2020 season.