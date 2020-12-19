National Women’s Soccer League club OL Reign will not be moving from Tacoma in Washington, say club bosses.

Owners Olympique Lyonnais, who also own current Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, denied rumours of relocation and added they will put more investment into the club.

They said: "Following recent stories regarding the future of OL Reign, Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies that it has any plans to relocate the club from its current home in the Pacific Northwest.

"The choice of the Seattle-Tacoma market was heavily influenced by the opportunity to play in a new soccer-specific stadium in Tacoma, which is a necessary component for OL’s plans to grow the club. The goal is to provide OL Reign with a modern venue in which to play its matches, and to deliver a superior experience to OL Reign’s supporters, who have been steadfast in their support for their club over the last eight years.

“OL continues to believe in the Seattle-Tacoma market, as it features a strong economic, cultural, and sporting environment which will support and enhance the development of OL Reign.”

To back up their support for the club and cement their location in Tacoma club chiefs also announced they would be developing a new training centre and are looking to renew their lease at the Cheney Stadium.

They added they will be introducing two internationals who play for Lyon to the Reign squad next year.

"Olympique Lyonnais has committed to strengthen OL Reign’s squad for the upcoming season, with two international players from OL planned to join OL Reign in 2021.

“OL remains committed to its original objective: to own the two best women’s football teams on the planet, and to have one of those teams located in the Pacific Northwest.”

The players joining Reign have not been confirmed but the French side have a treasure trove of international talent to choose from.

England’s Nikita Parris, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and Australia’s Ellie Carpenter are among a whole host of stars who play for the French club.