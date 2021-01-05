OL Reign and Kansas City FC agree trade deal that sees both clubs acquire new players
OL Reign have acquired Tziarra King and a 2022 second round draft pick from Kansas City FC in a trade deal ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League season.
In exchange, City have received forward Darian Jenkins, the playing rights of Meg Brandt and Reign’s fourth round selection at the upcoming draft.
Reign head coach Farid Benstiti said: “We think Tziarra will give us something special and that she will develop into an impactful player for our club and in the league. She showed her potential last season and think with more games we will all see her quality.”
King’s move comes after City bought Utah Royals FC which has seen the club change location.
She said of her move: “I want to send a huge thank you to my teammates from Utah for making my first year as a professional so memorable. Wishing them the best of luck in KC and beyond. I’m thankful and excited for this new opportunity with an awesome organisation.”
Despite the sale City will be allowed to compete in the 2021 season which begins in April with the Challenge Cup. The regular season will follow the tournament.