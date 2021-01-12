NWSL star Nikki Stanton signs for Chicago Red Stars
National Women's Soccer League team Chicago Red Stars have announced the signing of midfielder Nikki Stanton.
The 30 year-old has returned to the club after a spell at Norwegian side Klepp IL. She previously signed for Red Stars for the 2018/19 season when she made 40 appearances.
On her signing, she said: "I am super excited to be a Red Star again. I look forward to being back with my people and at such a professional club. Most of all, I’m excited to play for the best fans in the NWSL. Chicago, I have missed you."
Red Stars head coach Rory Dames added: "We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to Chicago.
"She is a talented player and a quality person who embodies the culture at our club. I’m excited to see her back with us for the upcoming season."
The NWSL 2021 season is due to begin in mid-May.