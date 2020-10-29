NWSL side Washington Spirit re-sign seven players ahead of 2020 Expansion Draft
National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit have re-signed seven players ahead of the 2020 Expansion Draft on November 20.
The team have retained forward Ashley Hatch, midfielders Bayley Feist, Dorian Bailey and Jordan DiBiasi, and defenders Sam Staab, Tegan McGrady and Paige Nielsen.
Hatch, Feist, Bailey, DiBiasi, Staab, Nielsen have all signed two-year contracts with an option of an additional 12 months.
Hatch has spent three seasons with Spirit, starting 52 of their 53 games.
Feist, who was selected as the 17th pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft, has appeared in 12 games for the side and was also named the club’s 2020 Player of the Year
Elsewhere, Bailey has made 27 appearances for Spirit. During her rookie season in 2019, she had an 81% pass success rate.
DiBiasi, who has played for the US national team at youth level, signed in 2019 and has since made 22 appearances.
Staab won this year’s Defender of the Year award, while Nielsen remains at the club having signed in 2019 as a free agent following a stint with Canberra FC in the Australian W-League.
Spirit head coach Richie Burke said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to get the seven players over the line on long term contracts at our club.
"They are a huge part of our future plans and I’m really pleased to be able to continue working on moving our squad towards a championship. These seven players are integral to our success and their development over the past two seasons has been a joy to see."
The NWSL have not yet confirmed a date when the 2021 season will begin.