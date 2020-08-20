NWSL in talks to add a Sacramento Republic team to the league
15:49pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
The National Women’s Soccer League are reportedly in talks with Sacramento Republic FC to add a team to the league.
Republic are a men’s side who play in the USL Championship and a source told Indomitable City Soccer that the club are speaking with the NWSL about the possibility of having an expansion team.
If successful they will follow in the footsteps of two other clubs who are joining the league.
Racing Louisville FC will be joining from the 2021 season while Angel City, founded by Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, among other stars, will join in 2022.