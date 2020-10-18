NWSL Fall Series: OL Reign beat Utah Royals as Pride draw with Courage
The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series concluded last night to bring down the curtain on soccer action for this year.
While Portland Thorns FC have already been crowned the winners of the tournament, two matches still had to be played and here’s how the action unfolded.
OL Reign picked up a final win as they beat Utah Royals FC 2-0.
It took 23 minutes for Reign to find their first goal but it was worth the wait as Sofia Huerta nutmegged Royals keeper Abby Smith to put her side ahead.
That’s how the first half ended and Reign continued to dominate in the second half.
Leah Pruitt doubled Reign’s lead with a screamer from just outside the box to secure victory.
Orlando Pride took on North Carolina Courage in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Courage scored first after Debinha beat Pride keeper Ashlyn Harris in a one-on-one.
Courage then scored twice just before half--time through Lynn Williams and Debinha to be 3-0 up at the break.
The second half was then all about Pride as they made a phenomenal comeback. Their first goal came in the 53rd as Marisa Viggiano pounced on a goalkeeper error to put her side on the board.
Pride’s Kristen Edmonds then scored as she curled the ball into goal to see the hosts within one goal of equalising.
They found the all important score through a header from Ally Haran following a free kick by Marta.