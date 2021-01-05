North Carolina Courage soccer star McKenzie Meehan announces her retirement
North Carolina Courage player McKenzie Meehan has announced she is retiring at the age of 26.
No reason has been given for Meehan’s decision to hang up her boots after playing in the National Women’s Soccer League for four years.
She said: “It was truly an honour to play alongside such talented, driven players and for an amazing and knowledgeable coaching staff — I will forever cherish the incredible memories and relationships built over the years. I wish all of my team-mates and the club nothing but the best in the future!”
Meehan played for Sky Blue FC before joining Courage in 2019.
Courage head coach Paul Riley said: “McKenzie is a kind, considerate, and brilliant team-mate. She is a talent and her character, attitude, and dedication have been second to none for our club.
"She is an amazing woman and player with a wide range of talents. She will be sorely missed but we wish her a tremendous future in her next endeavour.”
Her announcement means she will not take part in the upcoming season which will begin with the Challenge Cup in April.