North Carolina Courage sign Jamaica’s Havan Solaun for the 2020 season
18:43pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
North Carolina Courage have signed Jamaican international Havan Solaun for the 2020 season.
The NWSL are currently playing a Fall Series which ends on October 17 and with the league having no other plans to play any more matches this year, Solaun’s contract currently only covers the club’s remaining two matches of the autumn tournament.
This is not Solaun’s first time in the NWSL after she was drafted in 2015 by Seattle Reign. She played four matches for them and scored one goal before she was traded to Washington Spirit in 2017.
She then spent two seasons at Spirit before joining Norwegian side Klepp IL.
Solaun will be available to play in Courage’s upcoming match against Houston Dash on October 4.