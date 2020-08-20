North Carolina Courage re-sign Brazilian international Debinha in multi-year deal

By Sarah Rendell
11:59am, Thu 20 Aug 2020
National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage have re-signed Brazil international Debinha Miri. 

The midfielder joined the Courage in 2017 and has since scored 24 goals for the club.

Head coach Paul Riley said: “Debinha is the top playmaker in the league and a massive piece of our attacking arsenal. She is tremendously gifted, incredibly soccer savvy, and has a work rate second to none in the squad. 

"She can unlock defenses both on the dribble and by passing. Her spacial recognition and ability to change games make her a huge impact in the NWSL and we are delighted to have such a fantastic footballer back with this squad.”

