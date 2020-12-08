North Carolina Courage make trade deal with OL Reign to acquire Taylor Smith
North Carolina Courage have acquired Taylor Smith and the playing rights of England’s Jodie Taylor in exchange for Ally Watt in a trade deal with OL Reign.
Smith is returning to Courage after playing for the club in 2017 and head coach Paul Riley says her re-introduction is a ‘massive addition’ to the squad.
He said: "Bringing Taylor Smith back to a culture and environment where she showed her best form bodes well for all parties.
“She has the speed, willpower, and technical ability to regain her top form. She knows that we expect relentless and persistence consistently every day. I know Taylor and I truly believe she will be a massive addition to our squad.”
Lioness star Taylor is currently playing for French club Lyon, however, if and when she returns to the NWSL she will play for Courage.
Taylor played for Reign in the 2020 season but picked up no silverware in the Challenge Cup or Fall Series.
The Challenge Cup will begin in April and the regular season follows in May.