North Carolina Courage draft pick Sinclaire Miramontez signs contract
National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage have announced the signing of their draft pick Sinclaire Miramontez.
Her deal is through 2020 with an additional year as an option.
She was under contract for the NWSL Challenge Cup after being picked from the University of Nebraska.
Courage head coach Paul Riley said: "Sinclaire has been excellent since arriving.
"She had a minor knee operation which set her back, but we have high expectations for her.
"The 2020 draft class will prove very good for our club and Sinclaire has the talent, mindset, and physical attributes to play a key role over the next few years.”
The NWSL does not yet have a date for when it will return to the pitch following the conclusion of the Challenge Cup last month.