North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Daniels announces retirement
National Women’s Soccer League star Jaelene Daniels has announced her retirement.
The 27 year-old has competed in six seasons in the top-flight, and before signing for North Carolina Courage in 2017, previously spent time at Western New York Flash.
She has also earned eight caps for the US senior squad after making her debut in 2015.
On Instagram, she wrote: "Well... Today I officially announce my retirement from professional soccer. This is one of the most bittersweet days of my life.
"Soccer has been my life for 23 years. It was the first sport I ever played because my older siblings played it & I wanted to be just like them.
"It was the first thing I truly ever committed myself to because I couldn’t think of anything else I wanted to do as a little girl.
“I know the days ahead will be hard. They’ll be different & uncomfortable, but if soccer has truly taught me anything, it’s that the greatest things in life come when we allow ourselves to be uncomfortable.”
Courage teammate Denise O'Sullivan wrote on Twitter: “Unbelievable player & most importantly an even better person. Good luck @jaelenedaniels we are gonna miss you.”