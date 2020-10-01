Nikki Washington set to become second black female coach in NWSL as she joins Utah Royals
Nikki Washington is set to become the second black female coach in the National Women’s Soccer League as she joins Utah Royals FC as an interim assistant coach.
Lesle Gallimore, the former head coach at University of Washington was quick to congratulate Washington, who retired in 2015 and spent two years as assistant coach at UoW from 2017.
She tweeted: "So proud of @mnwash . First black woman coach in the @NWSL @UtahRoyalsFC #TheFirstNotTheLast #SheCanCoach #OFWMom #blackexcellence see you 10.17.20.
“Correction: I believe @BriScurry possibly had a @WashSpirit stint a few years back. #StillNotNearlyEnough”
Briana Scurry became the first black female coach when she was assistant at Washington Spirit in 2018.
Washington’s appointment was later confirmed by the Royals’ communication team.