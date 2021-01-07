Megan Rapinoe returns to US squad after almost a year for matches against Colombia later this month
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has returned to the national squad for the US’s first games of 2021 against Colombia on January 18 and 22 in Orlando.
If she is selected to play it will be her first game time since the SheBelieves Cup in March as she opted out of National Women’s Soccer League action and was not selected for the friendly against The Netherlands in November.
The US team will have a training camp running from January 9-22 and coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 27-player roster. However, two notable names are absent.
Manchester United’s Christen Press and Tobin Heath will not take part as Press is still recovering from her non-Covid related illness and Heath is committed to playing United’s January fixtures.
Manchester City players Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are involved and so will miss City’s matches this month.
The fixtures also see a return of fans, but numbers will be limited to 4,000 per game.
Full roster
Aubrey Bledsoe, Jane Campbell, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Margaret Purce, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis, Andi Sullivan, Carli Lloyd, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams.