Megan Rapinoe left unprotected by OL Reign and so could be drafted by Racing Louisville FC. Here’s the full list of players
US soccer captain Megan Rapinoe could be drafted by Racing Louisville FC after her club OL Reign did not put her on their protected players list.
Each National Women’s Soccer League club can protect 11 players from Racing’s expansion draft next week when the newcomers can pick up to four players from each existing league club.
Rapinoe, who hasn’t played club soccer since 2019, is not the only US national star who has not been protected.
Orlando Pride’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, Sky Blue FC’s Carli Lloyd, Portland Thorns FC’s Tobin Heath and Utah Royals FC’s Christen Press are all unprotected.
While Heath and Press are currently playing at Manchester United, their playing rights - where they will play when they return to the NWSL - are up for grabs along with other players who are competing abroad at the moment.
The only club free from the threat of Racing taking players is Chicago Red Stars following a recent deal.
Red Stars gave Racing Yuki Nagasato, Savannah McCaskill, a first round draft pick and an extra international roster pick in exchange for full roster protection in the draft.
Here are the full list of protected and unprotected players from each team.
Houston Dash
Protected players: Jane Campbell, Allysha Chapman, Rachel Daly, Shea Groom, Haley Hanson, Veronica Latsko, Kristie Mewis , Katie Naughton, Megan Oyster, Nichelle Prince, Sophie Schmidt.
Unprotected players: Bridgette Andrzejewski, Chloe Castaneda, Taylor Comeau, Niki Cross, Amanda Dennis , Marissa Diggs, Jamia Fields , Lindsey Harris , Melissa Henderson, Bianca Henninger, Savannah Jordan, Maegan Kelly , Cecelia Kizer , Christine Nairn, Ally Prisock , Cambria Privett, Erin Simon, Katie Stengel, Brianna Visalli.
North Carolina Courage
Protected players: Abby Dahlkemper, Debora De Oliveira, Abby Erceg, Kristen Hamilton, Hallie Mace , Merritt Mathias , Jessica McDonald, Casey Murphy, Denise O’Sullivan, Lynn Williams, Samantha Mewis.
Unprotected players: Lindsay Agnew , Brianne Folds, Hailey Harbison, Kaleigh Kurtz, Steph Labbe, Samantha Murphy , McKenzie Meehan, Addisyn Merrick, Lauren Milliet, Sinclaire Miramontez, Heather O’Reilly, Cari Roccaro, Katelyn Rowland , Havana Solaun, Meredith Speck, Ally Watt , Ryan Williams.
Orlando Pride
Protected players: Claire Emslie, Taylor Kornieck , Sydney Leroux , Phoebe McClernon, Jade Moore, Alex Morgan, Courtney Petersen, Ali Riley, Emily Sonnett, Marta Vieira da Silva, Marisa Viggiano.
Unprotected players: Kristen Edmonds, Caitlin Farrell, Joanna Fennema, Caitlin Foord, Ashlyn Harris, Alanna Kennedy, Abi Kim, Ali Krieger, Camila Martins Pereira, Erin McLeod, Carson Pickett, Konya Plummer, Toni Pressley, Cheyenne Shorts, Emily Van Egmond, Chelsee Washington, Brittany Wilson , Shelina Zadorsky.
Portland Thorns FC
Protected players: Simone Charley, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Natalia Kuikka, Emily Menges, Raquel Rodriguez, Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver.
Unprotected players: Nadine Angerer, Bella Bixby, Celeste Boureille, Marian Dougherty, Brittany Eckerstrom , Marissa Everett , Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Tyler Lussi , Andressa Machry, Nikki Marshall, Meagan Morris, Meaghan Nally, Emily Ogle , Madison Pogarch , Hayley Raso, Katherine Reynolds, Angela Salem, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gabby Seiler , Katrina Tarr, Rachel Van Hollebeke, Christen Westphal , Sandra Yu.
OL Reign
Protected players: Bethany Balcer, Lauren Barnes, Amber Brooks, Jess Fishlock, Sofia Huerta, Darian Jenkins, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Kristen McNabb, Yuka Momiki, Leah Pruitt.
Unprotected players: Morgan Andrews , Julia Ashley , Michelle Betos, Meg Brandt, Mariah Bullock, Stephanie Catley, Stephanie Cox, Shirley Cruz Trana, Kiersten Dallstream, Schuyler DeBree, Machaela George, Madison Hammond , Sam Hiatt, Kelcie Hedge, Celia Jimenez Delgado, Adrienne Jordan, Alyssa Kleiner, Theresa Nielsen, Morgan Proffitt, Quinn, Megan Rapinoe, Taylor Smith, Jasmyne Spencer, Jodie Taylor, Rumi Utsugi, Abby Wambach, Danielle Weatherholt, Rosie White, Lydia Williams, Beverly Yanez
Sky Blue FC
Protected players: Imani Dorsey, Nahomi Kawasumi, Amanda McGlynn, Paige Monaghan, Ifeoma Onumonu, Mallory Pugh, Margaret Purce, Kailen Sheridan, Evelyne Viens, Sarah Woldmoe, McCall Zerboni.
Unprotected players: Nicole Baxter, Melanie Booth, Jennifer Cudjoe, Julie Doyle, Caprice Dydasco, Elizabeth Eddy, Sabrina Flores, Mandy Freeman, Christina Gibbons, Didi Haracic, Megan Hinz , Jennifer Hoy, Estelle Johnson, Gina Lewandowski, Carli Lloyd, Jill Loyden, Manya Makoski, Dominique Richardson, Kaleigh Rieh, Erica Skroski, Chantelle Swaby, Madison Tiernan, Rebecca Tweed, Kenie Wright.
Utah Royals FC
Protected players: Elizabeth Ball, Katie Bowen, Rachel Corsie, Kate Del Fava, Tziarra King, Lo’eau Labonta, Kelley O’Hara, Amy Rodriguez, Abigail Smith, Michele Vasconcelos, Gabrielle Vincent.
Unprotected players: Nicole Barnhart, Veronica Boquete, Kate Deines, Cyera Hintzen, Lauren Holiday, Gunnhildur Jonsdottir, Samantha Johnson, Amanda Laddish, Taylor Leach, Taylor Lytle, Michelle Maemone, Diana Matheson, Sydney Miramontez, Madeline Nolf, Christen Press, Brittany Ratcliffe, Desiree Scott, Arielle Ship, Raisa Strom-Okimoto, Erika Tymrak, Mallory Weber.
Washington Spirit
Protected players: Dorian Bailey, Aubrey Bledsoe, Jordan DiBiasi, Bayley Feist, Ashley Hatch, Tori Huster, Tegan McGrady, Paige Nielsen, Ashley Sanchez, Sam Staab, Andi Sullivan.
Unprotected players: Jaye Boissiere, Averie Collins, Megan Dougherty Howard , Jenna Hellstrom, Brooke Hendrix , Natalie Jacobs, Devon Kerr, Lori Lindsey, Joanna Lohman, Katie Lund , Katie McClure , Meghan McCool , Jessie Scarpa , Crystal Thomas , Kumi Yokoyama.
The expansion draft will take place on November 12.