Megan Rapinoe has a dig at England and Donald Trump in her new book

World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has a pop at the English - and her own President - in her new book, ‘One Life’.

She recalls the moment Alex Morgan - currently at Spurs - celebrated scoring against England in the goal celebration when she scored against England in the 2019 semi-final.

"I was injured for the semi-final against England. It was Alex’s 30th birthday, she was feeling pretty jaunty. After her goal she raised her pinkie in a gesture to imitate drinking tea. It was epic.

“To tease the English is such a pleasure, they react immediately and get completely outraged. It sparked a whole new level of rivalry with Phil Neville’s team, who are good, although not as good as Neville thinks they are. We won 2-1, and they were out.”

The US went on to win the World Cup after beating The Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

The World Cup also led her to famously fall out with Donald Trump.

The pair had a back-and-forth spat with Rapinoe refusing to go to the White House if they won the trophy and Trump accusing her of disrespecting America.

In an extract of the book, published by The Telegraph, she writes: "The idea that the president of the United States was at some level goading us to lose acted like fuel on the fire. We were going out there and we were winning.

“When we walked onto the pitch at Parc des Princes in front of 45,000 people, it felt as if the eyes of the world were upon us. We weren’t just playing for the US. We were playing for diversity, democracy, inclusion. For equal rights, equal pay, and the glory of the women’s game.”