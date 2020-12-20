Manchester City’s Sam Mewis has won the US Women’s Player of the Year for the first time.

The World Cup winner has won the SheBelieves Cup and earned Olympic qualification this year. She is also ending 2020 with the US being ranked No 1 in the world.

And at club level, she competed for North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup before signing for City in the summer.

Since joining the Women’s Super League club she has won the FA Cup and has scored six goals across all competitions including a goal on her Champions League debut.

Mewis said: “It’s obviously a huge honour to be a part of the list of players that have won this award in the past. It should go without saying that it’s the team that does the work on the field and I just have so much respect for the other nominees this year and all my team-mates.

"I’ve just loved playing with them on the US Team, and with my team-mates for the Courage and Man City. It’s still such an honour to even get called into a US camp, to get playing time and to be able to score goals for my country. All that continues to be surreal to me. I owe so much to so many people who have helped me on my journey and any individual award is a credit to them.”

The 28 year-old beat Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press to the award.