Manchester City’s new signing Rose Lavelle has said one reason she was attracted to the Women’s Super League is that clubs are 'really investing in the women’s game’.

Lavelle has joined a whole host of international stars who have signed for clubs in the English league, including US team-mate Sam Mewis, and she believes investment is the key to that.

“I think it’s a league that is getting better every year and it's attracting a lot of great players. I think the clubs are really investing in the women’s game and that’s exciting to see,” she said.

“I think we are seeing that all over the place too. I think overall it's a fun exciting place for women's soccer and I think, for me, I wanted to experience a different challenge, league and playing style and this felt like a perfect fit.”

She added she signed with City for a number of reasons, including their training facilities for both the women’s and men’s teams.

"The club is one of the best in the world and the resources they put on both sides, men’s and women’s, is something that definitely drew me there. There is a lot of resources, support and it's a great environment and I felt like it was something I needed and something that will help me grow.

"And I’m going to experience huge football culture where everyone lives and breathes soccer. There’s a lot of great players and I've had the opportunity to play against them on a international stage so I was excited about the opportunity to play with them rather than against them.

"The opportunity to compete for the Champions League and compete for so many different titles was also very appealing. I just feel there are so many opportunities to win some fun things so I thought that was something I felt would help push me.

“So I feel like between the resources they provide for their players, the players themselves, the training environment and the competition it all seemed like the whole package.”

And Lavelle said when she was little she never would have dreamed she could play in the Champions League.

“Growing up and watching the Champions League I never imagined that some day I could be potentially be playing in it myself but when the opportunity presented itself I obviously was really excited. That’s a huge, huge tournament so to be able to play in it, let alone potentially win it, is incredible.”

She is joining a team with a huge amount of talented internationals at City, including Jill Scott, Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh, but adds what she thinks she can bring.

“I like to think I am a creative player, I hope I can bring some kind of flair and play-making into the final third. I think there are a lot of great attacking players that hopefully I can combine with.

“But in the same sense it is a very talented team, by no means am I going to walk in and play immediately, I have to earn that spot.”