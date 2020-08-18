Lynn Williams re-signs for North Carolina Courage in three-year deal
National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage have re-signed Lynn Williams in a three-year deal.
Williams originally joined Courage in 2017 and has scored 38 goals for the side.
Head coach Paul Riley said: “Lynn is an integral part of our system and her presence stretches teams out and allows our tens to utilize their strengths.
“She has considerably developed her game and her thirst and hunger to improve is illustrated on the training field every day. She has become better in every attacking category and it’s a massive boost to our club to have her sign a long-term deal.”
The US international won the NWSL title with Courage last year but the club crashed out of the recent Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage.
“Lynn has become one of the best strikers in the league and she continues to work on her finishing and overall game,” Riley added.
“Lynn’s leadership, locker room personality, and impact on and off the field is immeasurable. We are delighted to have her back and for Courage fans to see her in her prime over the next few years.”