Lindsey Horan forced to withdraw from US camp after testing positive for Covid-19
There will be no more soccer for Lindsey Horan in 2020 as she has been forced to withdraw from the US squad heading to The Netherlands to play in a friendly.
The Portland Thorns FC star has tested positive for Covid-19 and so is out of thee match on November 27.
The US team said: “Horan is currently doing well and is observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. Her positive test came during the US Soccer’s pre-trip testing procedures. No other players have tested positive at this time.”
Horan tweeted: “Disappointed I won’t be able to join my teammates in the Netherlands but I’m home resting and feeling okay... Best of luck to the team this week, I will miss you guys and be cheering from a far”
20 year-old Jaelin Howell has been drafted in to replace Horan and will be seeking her first cap.
The US roster for the match was announced earlier this week with Alex Morgan making her return to the international stage while captain Megan Rapinoe has been left out.