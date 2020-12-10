Leah Pruitt re-signs for NWSL club OL Reign in three-year deal
National Women’s Soccer League club OL Reign have continued their preparation for the 2021 season by re-signing Leah Pruitt on a three-year deal.
The forward originally joined Reign back in June after she was waved by North Carolina Courage.
She made her debut for the club in the Fall Series in October and scored in their match against Utah Royals.
Speaking about re-signing, she said: "I am so excited and grateful to be back with OL Reign. I can’t wait to start the 2021 season and am looking forward to my growth as a player in this organisation. There is no place I would rather be."
Pruitt will enter pre-season in February in preparation for the Challenge Cup in April and the regular season in May.
And head coach Farid Benstiti is looking forward to working with her over the coming years.
He said: "Leah has exceeded all expectations since she joined our club before the Challenge Cup. She worked incredibly hard to recover from injury, which enabled her to make impact in each of our matches in the Fall Series.
"We believe Leah has tremendous potential and I am excited to be working with her this season."
The move comes after Reign acquired Ally Watt from North Carolina Courage in exchange for Taylor Smith and England’s Jodie Taylor.